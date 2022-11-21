topStoriesenglish
Three hybrid terrorists arrested with arms, ammunition in outskirts of Srinagar: Police

In a tweet, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid militants along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

J&k: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three hybrid terrorists at the Shalteng area of Srinagar outskirts and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them. A police officer said "In a major anti-terror operation J&K Police and Army recovered 03 AK Series rifles, 02 pistols, and other ammunition during checking of a Vehicle in Srinagar City early today. three persons traveling in the vehicle have been arrested.

Police officials said today at 0630h Police and Army's 2RR stopped a Tata mobile vehicle at lawypora NHW44 and during searching the vehicle recovered *02x  Ak 47, 01x Ak 56, 03x magazines and 01x pistol and also arrested 03 Persons* and handed over to Police Station Shaltang.

In a tweet, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid militants along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. An investigation is going on. Further details shall follow,". A senior police officer a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been taken up.

