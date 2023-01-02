Jammu-Kashmir on high alert after multiple terrorist attacks on New Year's eve

J&K: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed multiple terror attacks at the beginning of the new year. Six civilians were killed and ten injured in the twin attacks at the Dangri Village of Rajouri district. In an IED blast earlier today, two children were killed while four more were injured at the same location where the terrorists attacked yesterday.

The first attack was reported in the Rajouri area of the Jammu region yesterday evening where terrorists opened fire on civilians killing four Hindu people and injuring 6 more out of the 2 admitted to GMC Jammu are said critical while rest four are being treated in GMC Rajouri, at the same place in the morning and IEF blast happened in the victim premises where 6 more including two children got injured later 2 minor succumbed to injuries taking the death toll to 6 and total injured toll since yesterday night went 9. The attackers are still at large and forces have started a massive manhunt to jab the terrorists hiding in the area.

In another incident, an OGW 25-year-old youth snatched the AK47 rifle of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir, where forces came into action and started a massive search operation. Police in Pulwama also involved the family of this OGW and succeeded in getting back the 25-year-old youth along with the snatched rifle of CRPF Jawan.

While in North Kashmir's Kupwara area close to the Line of Control, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area. "In a major success on anti-terror activities, Kupwara Police has arrested a person from Karnah area of the district and recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition including (05) Pistols, 10 Pistol Magazines, 77 Pistol rounds, one pistol cleaning rod, one Pistol User Manual guide, four (04) Hand Grenades and 10 packets of Heroin like narcotics substance weighing 9.450 Kgs.''

Political parties in the Union Territory have also condemned the attacks. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah, said that killing innocents is the outcome of hatred being spread in the country and that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) should find a solution to prevent such incidents.

''The country can never move forward by dividing people, but unity is imperative for progress. It is unfortunate that militancy still exists in Jammu & Kashmir as innocent people are being killed, '' said Dr Farooq Abdullah.

While condemning the Rajouri terrorist attack, PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti without naming the BJP said that Rajouri type of attacks and Killing of non-muslims is benefitting the particular party in the country, the same party which divides people and create hate on the name of religion." She said