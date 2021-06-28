Jammu terror attack: Two IAF personnel injured in twin explosions doing fine, say officials

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force officials on Sunday (June 27, 2021) evening informed that the two IAF personnel injured in the two low-intensity explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station are under observation and doing fine.

Both had sustained minor injuries after two drones carried out an attack inside Jammu's Air Force base in the early hours of Sunday.

The IAF officials also said that Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, currently on a visit to Bangladesh, also spoke to the personnel over a phone call.

"Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria spoke to the two IAF personnel who suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions earlier today in Jammu over the telephone from Bangladesh. The two soldiers are under observation of the Air Force medical authorities and are doing fine," said IAF officials.

Meanwhile, sources from Intelligence agencies have claimed that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building and MI 17 helicopters were the targets of the bombings at the Indian Air Force base, but both drones missed their targets.

The sources added that one of the two drones had a 5 kg TNT bomb while the other had a slightly lower payload.

As per reports, the amount of the explosive that the basic quadcopters carried, it is possible that the drone may have been launched by the terrorists from a nearby location that could be a few kilometres or less from the airbase.

The bomb unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) and experts from other agencies are currently investigating the explosives used.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high-security technical area of the airport while the second one took place at a distance of 100 meters from ATC.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

The explosions took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 1.40 am six minutes apart.

(With inputs from ANI)



Live TV