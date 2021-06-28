हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu terror attack

Jammu terror attack: Two IAF personnel injured in twin explosions doing fine, say officials

The Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, currently on a visit to Bangladesh, also spoke to the personnel over a phone call. 

Jammu terror attack: Two IAF personnel injured in twin explosions doing fine, say officials
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force officials on Sunday (June 27, 2021) evening informed that the two IAF personnel injured in the two low-intensity explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station are under observation and doing fine.

Both had sustained minor injuries after two drones carried out an attack inside Jammu's Air Force base in the early hours of Sunday.

The IAF officials also said that Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, currently on a visit to Bangladesh, also spoke to the personnel over a phone call. 

"Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria spoke to the two IAF personnel who suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions earlier today in Jammu over the telephone from Bangladesh. The two soldiers are under observation of the Air Force medical authorities and are doing fine," said IAF officials.

Meanwhile, sources from Intelligence agencies have claimed that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building and MI 17 helicopters were the targets of the bombings at the Indian Air Force base, but both drones missed their targets. 

The sources added that one of the two drones had a 5 kg TNT bomb while the other had a slightly lower payload. 

As per reports, the amount of the explosive that the basic quadcopters carried, it is possible that the drone may have been launched by the terrorists from a nearby location that could be a few kilometres or less from the airbase.

The bomb unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) and experts from other agencies are currently investigating the explosives used.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high-security technical area of the airport while the second one took place at a distance of 100 meters from ATC.

The explosions took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 1.40 am six minutes apart.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu terror attackJammu and KashmirIndian Air Force
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu implements relaxations: Textile showrooms, jewelleries to open in 23 districts

Must Watch

PT15M52S

Coronavirus Update: How Delta Plus can cause danger to the body?