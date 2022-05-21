हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu Tunnel collapse

Jammu tunnel collapse: Three more bodies recovered, search for six others underway

Three more bodies were recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that collapsed on Thursday, officials said. 

Jammu tunnel collapse: Three more bodies recovered, search for six others underway

New Delhi: The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir tunnel collapse rose to four after three more bodies were recovered from the debris on Saturday (May 21, 2022), the officials informed. The officials also informed that the operation to rescue nine labourers feared trapped under the debris resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide on Friday evening had forced the authorities to suspend the process.

A portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 10 pm on Thursday night.

The rescue teams recovered two bodies today, after a hectic search stretching several hours, which were later sent to a nearby hospital for identification. The officials said that another body was spotted under the debris and efforts are underway to pull it out. 

Nine were feared trapped under the debris. An operation to rescue them was soon launched but had to be suspended on Friday evening due to a fresh landslide and inclement weather.

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work at around 10.15 pm on Thursday, after which officials had confirmed that a labourer had died and three others were rescued.

Over 15 rescuers, including the Station House Officer of Ramsu police station, Nayeem-Ul-Haq, had a narrow escape during this time, according to the officials.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu Tunnel collapseJammu-Srinagar highway tunnel collapseJammu and KashmirJammu Rescue operationJammu Tunnel collapseJammu newsKashmir newsJammu accident news
Next
Story

Rajiv Gandhi's 'when big tree falls' remarks on Adhir Chaudhury's Twitter; 'Account Hacked,' says leader

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Section 144 to remain enforce in Mathura till July 16