Jammu: Villagers nab two most wanted LeT terrorists, hand them over to police

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that villagers in the Reasi area of the Jammu division caught two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. As per the report, the militants were captured along with heavy arms and ammunition by the locals. In a series of Tweets, the official handle of ADGP Jammu hailed the local villagers for their courage and cooperation with the security forces. “Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district. Two militants of LeT were apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades and a Pistol. DGP announces a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers,” wrote ADGP Jammu.

Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district . Two #terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers. pic.twitter.com/iPXcmHtV5P — ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh announced a 2 lakh award for villagers and appreciated their courage.

In another tweet, the police revealed the identity of the arrested terrorists. They were identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar S/O Bashir Ahmed Dar r/o Pulwama and a categorised terrorist and Talib Hussain S/O Haider Shah R/O Rajauri.

Meanwhile, LG J&K Manoj Sinha also appreciated the bravery of villagers and announced awards for them.

At least 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades and a Pistol were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by the common man shows the end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for the gallant act against terrorists and terrorism,” he said.

Sharing details about the arrests, Jammu police said that the apprehended militants were among the most wanted terrorists.

Rajouri police had very recently recovered a large number of IEDs and had busted a module of LeT recently in which two terrorists of LeT were arrested and Talib Hussain was declared as an absconder and a reward was announced on him. Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least 3 cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts.

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman.