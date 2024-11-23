Jamtara Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Sita Murmu-BJP Dr. Irfan Ansari- Congress Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Jharkhand Assembly election result

Jamtara Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Jamtara Assembly constituency is a significant electoral region in Jharkhand, known for its political dynamics. Voting for the Jamtara seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The total percentage of voters in Jamtara Assembly Constituency was recorded at 75.01 percent. Historically, Jamtara has been a stronghold for the Indian National Congress (INC), with the party winning multiple elections in the past.

In the 2024 elections, a total of 43 candidates are contesting for the Jamtara seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Irfan Ansari from INC, the incumbent MLA, and Sita Soren from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sita Soren, who is also related to prominent Jharkhand politicians, is entering this constituency for the first time after previously contesting from Jama. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Nalin Soren won from Dumka Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 22527 votes by defeating Smt. Sita Soren of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Irfan Ansari of INC won by defeating Birendra Mandal of BJP with a substantial margin of approximately 38,741 votes. This victory solidified Ansari's political influence in Jamtara, where his family has deep roots in local politics. The constituency has traditionally seen strong support from both Muslim and tribal voters, making these communities crucial to both candidates strategies.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this critical election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly impact the political landscape in Jharkhand. The outcome in Jamtara will not only influence local governance but also indicate broader trends within the state's political dynamics as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.