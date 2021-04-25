Janta curfew extended in Madya Pradesh's Bhopal till May 3, Ratlam, Sagar and Jabalpur too relocked

New Delhi: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, authorities in Bhopal on Sunday (April 25) extended Janata corona curfew in the state capital. Collector Abhinash Lavaniya today issued an official notification in this regard, announcing an extension in the Janata curfew. It is to be noted that a week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26.

The curfew in the state capital was set to end at 6 am on April 26, however, it has now been extended for one more week.

As per the government notification, the Janata curfew in Bhopal will remain in force till May 3. Apart from Bhopal, the lockdown has also been extended in Chhindwara till 6 am on May 3. In Ratlam, Sagar and Jabalpur, the lockdown has been extended until 6 am on May 1.

All previous restrictions imposed by the governemnt will remain enforced during this period. Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

On April 24, Bhopal reported 1,776 fresh cases, pushing its infection count to 78,934, including 707 fatalities. Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 104 COVID-19 deaths, a single-day record, and 12,918 new cases, taking the tally to 4,85,703 and the toll to 5,041, an official said. The recovery count in the state touched 3,91,299 after 11,091 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 89,363 active cases, he added.