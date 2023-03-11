Japanese Girl Holi Groping Incident: Vlogger Leaves India; Police Detains Three Including Juvenile

Soon after the Holi celebrations ended, social media was flooded with photos and videos of the festivities. However, some videos of foreigners trapped in unholy celebrations soon went viral on social media. While the videos were shared widely on social media platforms, it came to light later that while some of the videos were old, one video was of the recent case that happened with a Japanese blogger in Delhi's Paharganj. According to reports, the Delhi Police has so far detained three youths including one juvenile in connection with the incident.

Fact-checkers verified the videos and shared that while two videos were old, one that of the Japanese girl was of this year's Holi celebrations. In the video, some boys were seen smearing colour on her forcefully and towards the end, a boy was seen assaulting her. The girl had shared the video on her Twitter but later deleted it.

The girl was scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on March 9 but could not due to a mistake in flight ticketing. She left for Bangladesh on March 10. After reaching Bangladesh, she said that she is doing well and will share more updates soon.

Just wanted to point out that a video which is now viral was shared on her YouTube channel 2 years back. It isn't recent incident. pic.twitter.com/8GQttMGyKU — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 10, 2023

The video of Japanese vlogger being groped and assaulted was shared by herself on twitter yesterday. Tweet deleted now. pic.twitter.com/zUIXkCDwUX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 10, 2023

"I have just arrived in Bangladesh. I'm really sorry that I didn't know it was a serious situation. I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow," she said on March 10.

I have just arrived in Bangladesh. I'm really sorry that I didn't know it was a serious situation. I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow. — (@megumiko_india) March 10, 2023

Earlier, Delhi Police on Friday said they have launched an investigation after a video on social media showed a group of men allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi. The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreigner, who seemed uncomfortable around them. It also one of the men smashing an egg on her head. She can be heard saying "bye bye" in the video.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said she was issuing a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

"Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" Maliwal tweeted. Maliwal said that she won't rest until all the accused were arrested in the case.

जितनी बार ये वीडियो देख रही हूँ, उतनी बार खून खौल रहा है। चाहे कुछ हो जाए इनमें से किसी को नहीं छोड़ूँगी, हम सुनिश्चित करेंगे इनमें से एक एक लफ़ंगा सलाख़ों के पीछे पहुँचेगा। pic.twitter.com/ckDKrYry6B — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

National Commission for Women too tweeted drawing attention to the video. It asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission," the NCW tweeted.

Police said the video attached with the tweet has been posted on several digital platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the video is being analysed to ascertain the details. "Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems to be from Paharganj. However, it is being verified on the ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old," Sain said.

No complaint or call relating to misbehaving with a foreigner has been received in the Paharganj police station. The Japanese embassy was contacted and they said they don't have any information of any such incident, the DCP said. (With agency inputs)