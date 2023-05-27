Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party's General Secretary KC Venugopal paid floral tributes to the former PM at Shanti Van here. "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru". Jawaharlal Nehru had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947," PM Modi said in a tweet.

On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru. Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.