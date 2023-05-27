topStoriesenglish2614165
NewsIndia
JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru died in year 1964 at the age of 74.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party's General Secretary KC Venugopal paid floral tributes to the former PM at Shanti Van here. "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru". Jawaharlal Nehru had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. 

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru. Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?