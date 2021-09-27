हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Gulab

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad postpones exams amid flash flood alerts

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held on Monday, September 27 due to the flash flood risk (FFR) alert issued by the Indian Metrological Department.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad postpones exams amid flash flood alerts
Image credit: PTI

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rainfall and a flash flood risk (FFR) alert issued by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Telangana, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held on Monday, September 27.

However, the remaining exams the university said will be held as per schedule from September 28, said the circular signed by the registrar of JNTUH M Manoor Hussain.

"Principals of all the constituent and affiliated colleges of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad offering Undergraduate and Post Courses are informed to note that in view of bad weather conditions and heavy rains and also considering the requests received from various rural college Principals, the B.Tech/B.Pharm./Pharm.D/Pharm.D(PB) Regular and Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on September 27 have been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced soon," the circular said.

The IMD, Hyderabad today issued FFR alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours. In the forecast, it said the watersheds in the districts of Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, Janagoan can expect flash floods as chances are moderate to high during the next 24 hours.

According to Met department, the cyclonic storm Gulab has now intensified into a deep depression and layover 18.4 degrees north latitude and 82.8 degrees east longitude around 110 km of Jagdalpur and 140 km of Kalingapatnam.

Owing to this, Telangana is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone GulabJawaharlal Nehru Technological University HyderabadFlash flood
Next
Story

Our 'Bharat Bandh' was successful, we had full support of farmers: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Must Watch

PT9M13S

Bharat bandh today, against agricultural laws