The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) registration deadline for 2020 Winter Semester was extended on Thursday. According to the new dates, students will be able to register until Friday (January 17, 2020) without any late fine.

The second semester registration date has been extended for the second time in the university. The first extension of the registration date was done from January 13 to January 15. With late fees, students can register till February 9.