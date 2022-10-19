Jayalalithaa's death: Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala reacts to Arumughaswamy committee report, says 'ready to face inquiry'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala has reacted to the report of the Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee, which probed the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa and called for an investigation against Sasikala among three others. The expelled AIADMK leader denies all the allegations levelled against her in the report expressed readiness to face inquiry. ANI quoted her as saying, Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala reacts to Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee's report, says, "I deny all the allegations levelled against me in the report. I never interfered in the medical treatment of J Jayalalithaa. I am ready to face an inquiry on this."

It may be noted that Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry (CoI) probed the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. It has reportedly indicted V K Sasikala, the late leader's close confidante, medical doctor K S Sivakumar, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and recommended a probe against them.

The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry concluded that Sasikala, Jayalalithaa`s personal Doctor K S Sivakumar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, C Vijayabaskar who was health Minister then are found to be at fault and an investigation is to be ordered.

Earlier in August, the single-member commission of retired Justice Arumugasamy submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after five years. After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

Former Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam had requested a probe into her death, therefore, the Arumughaswamy Commission was assigned to enquire into the circumstances, health condition and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on 22 September 2016, and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.

Notably, the commission commenced its investigation in November 2017 with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK senior leader O Pannerselvam.

Aarumugasami filed his 608 pages final report in Tamil and 500 pages report in English. Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa reportedly have appeared before Arumughaswamy Commission and have put forward their points of view.

On the contrary, a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences` panel of doctors has asserted that the treatment provided to late Jayalalithaa was as per "correct medical practice and no errors" have been found in the care provided. This clean chit provided relief for Apollo Hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted. The panel found all the final diagnosis and timeline of events of Jayalalithaa`s health was fully observed and also agreed with Apollo`s treatment and diagnosis.

The Aarumugasami panel recommended an investigation against former State Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and two medical doctors, Dr YVC Reddy and Dr Babu Abraham. It, however, did not specify if it found a "fault" with them or not. It said that the government may, "decide and investigate" the matter against Dr Pratap C Reddy, chairman of the Apollo Hospitals, where she was treated.

The Tamil Nadu government, which tabled the Commission of Inquiry's (CoI) report in the Assembly on Tuesday, said that it would initiate action against "certain individuals," after obtaining the opinion of legal experts.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)