JD(S) Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Anounces Soon

JD(S) Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:

The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. JD(S) has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. The Janata Dal (Secular) is an Indian regional political party recognised as a state party in the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh. It was founded by the former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda in July 1999 as a breakaway faction from the Janata Dal. In Karnataka, the BJP is expected to secure 21-24 seats, slightly fewer than the 25 seats it won in 2019. Despite this minor decline, the BJP maintains a dominant position in the state. The NDA is anticipated to win 23-26 seats.