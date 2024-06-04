Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754973
NewsIndia
JD(S) PARTY LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

JD(S) Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Anounces Soon

Janata Dal( Secular) Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates: JD(S) party supporters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JD(S) Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Anounces Soon JD(S)

JD(S) Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:

The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. JD(S) has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. The Janata Dal (Secular) is an Indian regional political party recognised as a state party in the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh. It was founded by the former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda in July 1999 as a breakaway faction from the Janata Dal. In Karnataka, the BJP is expected to secure 21-24 seats, slightly fewer than the 25 seats it won in 2019. Despite this minor decline, the BJP maintains a dominant position in the state. The NDA is anticipated to win 23-26 seats.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts