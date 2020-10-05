JEE Advanced 2020 results: Check the names of Top 10 rank holders here

IIT Delhi on Monday (October 5) declared Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 result. Chirag Falor from Pune has secured All India Rank (AIR 1).
Chirag is already studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA but he decided to appear for the JEE Advanced for the “experience” of it. Falor succeeded in bagging the top position by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks.
In the JEE Main held January, Falor had obtained 99.9897 percentile and got 100 percentile and 12th rank in the exam held in September.
In the female category, Kanishka Mittal has succeeded in bagging the top position with 315 marks out of 396. She has got an overall 17 rank.
Top 10 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2020 are –
Rank 1: Chirag Falor
Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy
Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj
Rank 4: R Muhender Raj
Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal
Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal
Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar
Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube
Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal
Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted to congratulate the students who cleared the JEE Advanced 2020. Pokhriyal added that several opportunities are available for students who couldn’t get their desired rank. “Students should remember that an exam cannot define them,” he added.
JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Nearly, one lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Delhi also released the All India Rankings (AIR) along with the scorecards.