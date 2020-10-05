JEE Advanced 2020 results: Check the names of Top 10 rank holders here

IIT Delhi on Monday (October 5) declared Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 result. Chirag Falor from Pune has secured All India Rank (AIR 1).

Chirag is already studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA but he decided to appear for the JEE Advanced for the “experience” of it. Falor succeeded in bagging the top position by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks.

In the JEE Main held January, Falor had obtained 99.9897 percentile and got 100 percentile and 12th rank in the exam held in September.

In the female category, Kanishka Mittal has succeeded in bagging the top position with 315 marks out of 396. She has got an overall 17 rank.

Top 10 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2020 are –

Rank 1: Chirag Falor

Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy

Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj

Rank 4: R Muhender Raj

Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal

Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal

Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar

Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube

Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal

Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted to congratulate the students who cleared the JEE Advanced 2020. Pokhriyal added that several opportunities are available for students who couldn’t get their desired rank. “Students should remember that an exam cannot define them,” he added.

Live TV

JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Nearly, one lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Delhi also released the All India Rankings (AIR) along with the scorecards.