JEE Advanced 2020 results declared, Chirag Falor bags AIR- 1 with 352 marks

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared on Monday (October 5) on IIT JEE official website jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2020. He scored 352 marks out of 396 marks. Chirag had appeared from IIT Bombay zone.

Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone has topped among girls with CRL 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396. This year, no girl has succeeded in finding a place JEE Advanced top 10 list.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted to congratulate the students who cleared the JEE Advanced 2020. Pokhriyal added that several opportunities are available for students who couldn’t get their desired rank. “Students should remember that an exam cannot define them,” he added.

JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Nearly, one lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Delhi also released the All India Rankings (AIR) along with the scorecards.

JEE Advanced 2020: Know here steps to check results online:

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

The JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates must register with Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 and fill in course choices in order to be eligible for admission in IITs.