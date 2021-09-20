हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process ends today, here’s how to register on jeeadv.nic.in

It may be noted that the JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021, while the JEE Advanced admit cards will be available on the official website from September 25. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is going to conclude the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 today (September 20, 2021). The students who wish to register for the JEE Advance 2021 examination need to visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. 

It may be noted that the JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021, while the JEE Advanced admit cards will be available on the official website from September 25. The JEE Advanced result will be announced on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.  

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on “JEE Advanced exam” link  

Step 3: Enter required details like JEE Mains application number, password, security pin

Step 4: Click on Login.  

Step 5: Enter all the important details like Personal Details, Academic Details, Additional Phone Number etc, carefully

Step 6: Choose exam centre  

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents

Step 8: Pay the application fee  

Step 9: Click on submit and you are done

Step 10: Download the form and take a printout for future references

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2021

The candidates who are in the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main result 2021 post midnight on Tuesday. Around 44 candidates scored 100 percentile, while 18 candidates bagged Rank 1. 

