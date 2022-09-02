NewsIndia
JEE ADVANCED 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key to be RELEASED TOMORROW at jeeadv.ac.in- Here’s how to download

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key will be released tomorrow, September 3, 2022. The provisional answer key will be released on the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Sep 02, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advance 2022 Answer Key 2022 tomorrow, September 3, 2022. According to the schedule posted on the website, jeeadv.ac.in, the answer keys would be available at 10 am. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys that will be released tomorrow are only provisional. As soon as the answer keys are made public, the time for objections and candidate feedback will open.

Candidates should be aware that the answer key only provides a rough score and does not represent the final outcome. You can calculate the grade using your exam paper and answer key. From September 3, 2022, at 10 am through September 4, 2022, at 5 pm, the candidates have the option of sending feedback regarding the answer key. ALSO READ: MHT CET Answer Key 2022 objection window opens TODAY

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. 
  • Find the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key link available on the homepage. 
  • Click on the link. 
  • By clicking on the link, the answer key of JEE Advanced 2022 opens in the form of a pdf file.
  • Download it and use it to calculate the estimated marks.

The JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' response sheet was made public yesterday, September 1, 2022, by IIT Bombay. Candidates can download them by providing their information using the supplied link.

 

