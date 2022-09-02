MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra released the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM and PCB group on September 1, 2022 on the official website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can now download their answer keys if they haven't already. Candidates who took the MHT CET 2022 Exam now have access to their answer keys. On September 2, 2022, the objection window for the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key 2022 becomes available on cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, as specified in the schedule.

Candidates may voice their concerns or objections as of today, September 2, 2022. The deadline to submit objections is still Friday, September 4, at 5 p.m. Please be aware that the responses must be made online, and any complaints not filed within the allotted period will not be considered.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to raise an objection

Visit the website – cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Click on registered candidate log in

Enter the details

Select the exam group

The answer key will be displayed

Then accordingly raise an objection

Click on Submit

The PCM exam for the MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5, 2022, to August 11, 2022, and the PCB exam took place from August 12, 2022, to August 20, 2022.