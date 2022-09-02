MHT CET Answer Key 2022 objection window opens TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to raise objection
MHT CET 2022: MHT CET Answer Key 2022 was released yesterday, September 1, 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates can check on the other website as well, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, check details below.
MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra released the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM and PCB group on September 1, 2022 on the official website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can now download their answer keys if they haven't already. Candidates who took the MHT CET 2022 Exam now have access to their answer keys. On September 2, 2022, the objection window for the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key 2022 becomes available on cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, as specified in the schedule.
Candidates may voice their concerns or objections as of today, September 2, 2022. The deadline to submit objections is still Friday, September 4, at 5 p.m. Please be aware that the responses must be made online, and any complaints not filed within the allotted period will not be considered. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last day to raise objection TODAY
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to raise an objection
- Visit the website – cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
- Click on registered candidate log in
- Enter the details
- Select the exam group
- The answer key will be displayed
- Then accordingly raise an objection
- Click on Submit
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key; download the official notification here
The PCM exam for the MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5, 2022, to August 11, 2022, and the PCB exam took place from August 12, 2022, to August 20, 2022.
