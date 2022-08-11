JEE Advanced 2022: As the exam conducting institute, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is soon going to end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, August 11. Candidates are requesting a delay. As the initial stage of engineering entrance was disrupted by difficulties, several students are expressing that they want a JEE advanced extension and a third attempt at JEE Main in 2022. The test is scheduled for August 28, 2022.

Students, who are dissatisfied with just two attempts, are trending #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll on Twitter in the hopes that NTA will grant candidates another chance to take the JEE Main exam. Due to differences in the response sheets and technical issues during session 2 of the tests, students have been requesting a third chance for the JEE Main exams. On August 10, 2022, members of the All India Students Union and JEE Main candidates outraged outside Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the applicants. ALSO READ: MAH CET 2022: BHMCT Admit Card OUT

“Is there any hope of jee main third attempt? Because I'm not qualified for JEE advance and today is the last date of registration n also I'm dropper I'm totally depressed now.#JEEMains2022 #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters nothing is happening since two days we r us ignored”, a candidate tweeted.

The exam will be held on August 28 according to the current schedule, and the admit card will be available for download commencing on August 23. JEE Advanced Paper 2 will be administered from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, and Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon. Both tests must be completed, and participation is mandatory. The JEE Advanced exam is given at the Indian Institutes of Technology for admission to various programs (IITs). A candidate may attempt no more than two JEE (Advanced) exams in a two-year span. The exam will only be administered in computer-based mode (CBT).



