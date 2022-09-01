MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Answer key 2022 will be releasing today for the PCM and PCB groups. The MHT CET answer key will be made accessible through the official candidate portal on cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 1, 2022, in accordance with the officially released schedule. Given that they would be provisional in nature, candidates would be free to voice their concerns and contest these answer keys for the MHT CET 2022 exam.

On September 2, 2022, the objection period for contesting the MHT CET answer keys will start. The MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group took place from August 5 through August 11 while the MHT CET 2022 for the PCB group took place from August 12 through August 20. However, a re-examination was held because numerous students had technical issues during their exams. The MHT CET 2022 re-exam was held on August 29, 2022. ALSO READ: TS EAMCET 2022 last date for slot booking TODAY

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Important Dates

Display of question paper, answer key and candidate's responses September 1, 2022 Objection window September 2 to 4, 2022 till 5PM MHT CET 2022 Results On or before September 15, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen and candidates can check the answers.

According to the official schedule released by CET Cell Maharashtra, candidates will have till September 4, 2022, to voice their complaints to the MHT CET key. Candidates may voice complaints on September 4 up until 5 PM before the connection is closed.