JEE Main 2020 results to be announced this week? Here's what Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said

In a good news for lakhs of students who had recently appeared for the JEE Main 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday (September 9) took to Twitter to say that the process for JEE Mains 2020 result declaration has already started and it will be announced soon.

In a good news for lakhs of students who had recently appeared for the JEE Main 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday (September 9) took to Twitter to say that the process for JEE Mains 2020 result declaration has already started and it will be announced soon.

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” he tweeted.

Soon after the declaration of results, the students will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Main 2020. Some reports claimed that the JEE Main 2020 result would be announced on September 11.

Despite strong opposition from politicians, students and activists, the JEE Main 2020 exams was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from September 1 to 6 at various centres across the country with strict COVID guidelines.

Earlier, Nishank had announced that the candidates qualifying the JEE Main 2020 will now not require the mandatory 75 per cent marks in Class 12 this year for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). The move comes amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

The Union Minister had said that the qualifying candidates will only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class 12 examination irrespective of the marks obtained.

JEE Main 2020JEE Main 2020 resultsJEE Main results
