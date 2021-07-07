JEE (Main) 2021 Exams: All you need to know about NTA's revised scheduled, application form and correction window

New Delhi: In view of the improving situation of the COVID-19 in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) announced to conduct the remaining two sessions of the JEE (Main) - 2021 exams. The NTA said that the postponed April and May sessions of the JEE (Main) 2021 will now be held from July 20.

The NTA also said that after receiving numerous representations from the candidates to re-open the online application window, it has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from the remaining JEE (Main) 2021 sessions.

The candidates are required to note that the postponed April session will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The candidates interested to appear in Paper 2A (BArch) and/or Paper 2B (B Planning) will have to apply for the same papers only for the postponed May session.

JEE (Main) - 2021 exam dates:

Session-3 (April 2021) of BE/BTech (Paper-1) will be conducted between July 20 and July 25.

Session-4 (May 2021) of BE/BTech (Paper-1) and BArch (Paper-2A) / BPlanning (Paper- 2B) will be held between July 27 and August 2.

Submission of Application Form Online:

The last date to submit the online application form for the April session is July 8 up to 9 PM, whereas, for the May session, it will open from July 9 till July 12 up to 9 PM.

Last date for payment of Online Application Form:

The last date to pay the online fee for the April session is July 8 up to 11:50 PM, whereas, for the May session, it is July 12 till 11:50 PM. A candidate has the option to apply for only the April session or both sessions together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

Correction window:

The candidates who have applied earlier for April and May sessions can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc) till July 8 for the April session and between July 9 and July 12 for the May session. This is to be noted that there will be no correction window available after the application form closes.

Dr Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, said that in order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828. She further added that the latest COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres.

In addition, the candidates are also being allowed to change their option of centre city.

This is to be noted that the total number of candidates who have already registered earlier for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session is 6.09 lakh.

The candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA at www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.