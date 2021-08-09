JEE Main 2021: NTA opens registration, correction window for session 4, details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 registration and correction window for the fourth session, which is scheduled to take place on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. The candidates need to note that they can now apply online for both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) from August 9 to 11 at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency, in its notification, also said that during this period the students will be allowed to make corrections to the exam forms.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 direct link for registration and correction

Earlier, the agency had said that it has been receiving requests from students across the country to reopen the window. “In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4. The candidates who are interested to appear in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) may appear for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4,” the NTA notification reads.

Additionally, the candidates need to note that the last date to pay the JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam fee is August 11 and the date for the release of admit cards for the session will be announced later.

“The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from 9 to 11 August (upto 9:00 pm),” the agency added.

