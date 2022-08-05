JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two exam tomorrow, August 6. According to reports the JEE Main July session result will be announced on August 6, and the answer key was released on August 3. The JEE Main 2022 result will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Today was the last day to raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates needed to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

Candidates are advised to only check the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in and the JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results will be declared on these two websites only.

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to download the session 2 result

- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result.”

- You will be directed to a new webpage.

- Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

- Your JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Main scores will be derived following a normalisation procedure. The percentile score is used in the preparation of the JEE Main merit lists. The merit list combines the scores of those who wrote the test in the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June as well as in July.