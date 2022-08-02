NewsIndia
JEE Main 2022 LIVE: Session 2 Answer key expected TODAY at 9 PM on jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check latest updates here

JEE Main session 2 Answer Key likely to release at 9 PM today, August 2, 2022, once released candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website mentioned below.

JEE Main 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 for session 2 soon on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. As per the latest media reports, the answer key is expected to be released today, on August 2, 2022. JEE Main answer key is expected to be out by 9 pm. As per several reports, JEE Mains 2022 Answer Key would be released with the candidate's response sheets. After these sheets are released, candidates would also get some time to raise objections on the key, if any.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam ended on July 30 in which over 6 lakh candidates had appeared. After the release of provisional answer keys, candidates will be given a brief window to raise objections. After that, final answer key and results will be published.

02 August 2022
19:09 PM

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Time

According to certain media reports JEE Mains session 2 Answer key will be out today at 9 PM.

19:07 PM

JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key: Date

JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key will be likely out today 2 August 2022.

