topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JEE MAIN 2023

JEE Main 2023: #jeemainsinapril trends on Twitter, students demand NTA to hold exam in April and not January- Details here

JEE Main exam dates to be out soon, students demand exams to be conducted in april. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Main 2023: #jeemainsinapril trends on Twitter, students demand NTA to hold exam in April and not January- Details here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon. The detailed notification on the JEE Main 2023 exam date will be made available at the IIT JEE official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. However, the JEE Main 2023 exam date for the first attempt is expected to be in January, engineering aspirants have started demanding NTA to delay the exam. #jeemainsinapril is trending on Twitter.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 application form expected to be OUT on Nov 20

Recently, a fake JEE Main 2023 notification was circulating on social media stating that the IIT JEE Main exam 2023 will begin from January 18. Moreover, according to the fake JEE Main exam date 2023 notification, the registration process was to begin from November 16.

JEE Main 2023: Number of applicants

Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts. Up to 9,05,590 of these pupils showed up for the test. A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot. 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs will accept JEE Main 2022 marks, and the second paper directs applicants toward BArch/BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who pass JEE Main are permitted to take the IIT entrance exam, Advanced.

Live Tv

JEE Main 2023jee main 2023 datejee 2023 dateJEE Main protestTwitterjee exam date 2023jee main exam 2023jee main exam date 2023jee main exam datejee mains 2023jee main ntajee main application form 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites