JEE Main 2023 LIVE UPDATES: NTA JEE Main exam dates to be OUT on THIS DATE at jeemain.nta.nic.in, students protest on Twitter demand #jeemainsinapril- Check details here

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main dates for the previous year were released on March 1; those for JEE Main 2021 were released in December. Candidates for undergraduate engineering will be able to submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 dates and launches the registration portal. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year.

Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam. Every student taking the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 is also qualified to take the JEE Mains exam. Visit the NTA's official website for further information.