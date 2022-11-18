JEE Main 2023 LIVE UPDATES: NTA JEE Main exam dates to be OUT on THIS DATE at jeemain.nta.nic.in, students protest on Twitter demand #jeemainsinapril- Check details here
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Undergraduate engineering candidates interested in participating in JEE Main 2023 will be able to register at jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as NTA releases the dates and launches the registration portal, details below.
Trending Photos
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main dates for the previous year were released on March 1; those for JEE Main 2021 were released in December. Candidates for undergraduate engineering will be able to submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 dates and launches the registration portal. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year.
Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam. Every student taking the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 is also qualified to take the JEE Mains exam. Visit the NTA's official website for further information.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live updates on JEE Main 2023 exam dates
JEE Main 2023: Fake notice on twitter
JEE Main 2023 Fake notice was being circulated on the social media platform, Twitter and candidates were advised not to follow the dates mentioned as they are not true. The NTA is yet to release the JEE Main 2023 notification
JEE Main 2023: Notification to be out soon
NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 notification soon. As per reports, the JEE Mains 2023 Exam notification is expected to be released this week. Once released, candidates will be able to view it on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023: Students demand JEE Main exam to be held in January
NTA should care about student's mental health rather trying to normalise everything if JEE kept in Jan will make student's mental health more worse.... it takes 3-4 years to normalise everything JEE is a matter of two not one year.#jeemains2023 #jeemainsinapril #NTA #students
— VIVA VINES (@ATHARVASANPURK) November 16, 2022
JEE Main 2023: Students protest on Twitter
Get #jeemainsinapril trending asap! We deserve a proper chance! We suffered because of Covid too! We deserve a chance too!#JEEmains2023
— Jay (@JayIITaspirant) November 18, 2022
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main syllabus yet to be released
The JEE Mains syllabus has not yet been made public by NTA. The JEE Main 2023 syllabus will be made available for both Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) and Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The JEE mains question paper primarily consists of questions from the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Math, according to the previous year's syllabus.
JEE Main 2023: Exam to be held in two sessions
Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, session one between June 20 and June 29 and the second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022.
JEE Main 2023: Exam shift
JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode; shift one from 9 am to 12 pm, and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2023: Exam format
The exam format for JEE Main 2023 is not anticipated to change. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in computer-based test, or CBT, format. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The higher of the two scores would be used to rank the candidates.
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main marks distribution
The JEE Main 2023 paper 1 contains 90 marks, Maths- 30, Physics- 30, and Chemistry- 30. The BArch (Paper 2A) carries 82 marks and BPlanning (Paper 2B) consists of 105 marks.
JEE Main 2023: Fake circular
Although it is unofficial, a fake JEE Mains schedule has gone viral online. No date has yet been confirmed by NTA. Candidates are urged to only rely on the updates posted on the official website and to often check it.
JEE Main 2023: Eligibility
Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam.
JEE Main 2023: Fact Check
A notice is doing rounds on social media which claims that @DG_NTA has invited applications for Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) for 2023 session I#PIBFactCheck
- This notice is #Fake
- For authentic information kindly refer to the official website - https://t.co/9HHroAXW7P pic.twitter.com/i4IowlmsTy
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2022
JEE Main 2023: Fake notification circulating on social media
The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax.
JEE Main 2023: Online protest
Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students.
JEE Main 2023: Application Process
The application period will end on December 31, and hopefuls still have time to submit their applications (upto 11:30 PM).
JEE Main 2023: Students protest on twitter
Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril as student demand JEE Main exam to be conducted in april.
JEE Main 2023: Exam dates to be released soon
The JEE Main 2023 announcement will be made available soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. According to reports, the JEE Main 2023 notice could be made available by the end of November, and registration would start right away.
JEE Main 2023: Eligibility
Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam. Every student taking the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 is also qualified to take the JEE Mains exam. Visit the NTA's official website for further information.
More Stories