JEE Main 2023 Not Postponed: Bombay High Court refuses to defer session1 dates, next hearing on 21 Feb

JEE Main 2023: The NTA JEE Mains Exams will be conducted as per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency. Bombay High Court has refused to postpone the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam going to be held in January 2023. As per the Bombay High Court, the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2023 will be conducted according to the schedule from January 24 to 31, 2023. So, the candidates preparing for the JEE exam should note that the exam dates for session 1 have not been postponed. According to the reports, the Bombay High Court will held the next hearing on February 21, 2023.

A bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne will be hearing the petition. “The only difficulty is that the last date for registration is approaching. My lords may keep it on Monday, I will file tomorrow,” said the petitioner during the hearing. However, the court denied and said, “You should have filed with the petition. Matter on January 10.”

NTA removed the JEE Main 75% criteria last year as a one-time measure due to academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition argued that the pre-board exams, viva voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state boards are scheduled in January. The clash between JEE Main 2023 and pre-board exams will result in less number of students appearing for JEE Main January 2023 session.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced that session 1 of the JEE (Main) examination will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. Session 2 of the exam is planned to be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12.