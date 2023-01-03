topStoriesenglish
JEE Main 2023: Registrations closes SOON, will mains exam first session be postponed?

JEE Mains 2023 registration will end on January 12, 2023, students are constantly demanding to postpone the JEE 2023 exam in view of the board exams.

Jan 03, 2023

JEE Main 2023: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 registration is underway for the January session. The National Testing Agency, NTA will be conducting the JEE Mains 2023 Jan session exam on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. However, students are constantly demanding to postpone the JEE 2023 exam in view of the board exams. JEE Mains 2023 registration will end on January 12, 2023.  

ALSO READ: #JEEAfterBoards trends on Twitter, students demand first mains session after Boards 2023

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session as Class 12 pre-board exams of several boards are scheduled next month. The plea also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023, the Bar and Bench reported. The plea filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahai, an activist and President of the India-Wide Parents Association (IWPA), seeks postponement of the exam since it clashes with students’ pre-board and board examinations in the same month.

The petition also stated that the NTA in the past used to declare the IIT JEE Main 2023 exam dates two to three months prior to the examination. However, the announcement of exams in such short notice will not give enough time for preparation.

