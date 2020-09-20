हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 (B.Arch & B.Plan) declared; check jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Paper 2 result 2020 was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 18 at their official website. Candidates can access the result of JEE Main 2020 by visiting the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 (B.Arch &amp; B.Plan) declared; check jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: JEE Paper 2 result 2020 was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 18 at their official website. Candidates can access the result of JEE Main 2020 by visiting the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.

To get the result candidates who had appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B.Plan) papers need to fill the required credentials like entering application number and date of birth. 

The exams of JEE Main Paper 2 were conducted on September 1. Details like the subject-wise marks obtained, percentile score and JEE Main cutoff will be mentioned in the JEE Main Paper 2 result 2020.

JEE Mains paper 2 result 2020 also highlights the candidate’s all India rank and qualifying status.

The JEE Main result 2020 for Paper 1 was announced on September 11 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Here's How To Check JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 Result:

- Visit  the official website of JEE Main 2020- jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Click on the official result link

- Fill in application number and date of birth

- Click Submit’

- The result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a print out for future reference

As many as 1,38,409 candidates registered for BArch and 59,003 candidates registered for BPlanning papers of JEE Main this year. Overall, 8,58,273 candidates registered for the September edition of the JEE Main exam out of which, 6.35 lakh candidates took the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

