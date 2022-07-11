NewsIndia
JEE MAIN RESULT 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 DECLARED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cut-off, toppers' list here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022, scroll down for direct link, cut-off and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

JEE Main Result 2022 DECLARED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cut-off, toppers' list here

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 today, July 11. Students who appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 exam can now check their jee main result 2022 session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The testing agency will soon declare the cut-off marks, percentile and the Toppers' list for the JEE Main 2022. Students must notice that there are 2 types of cutoffs viz, qualifying cut-off and admission cutoff. Candidates who got ranked in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advance 2022.

JEE Main 2022 qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks required to qualify JEE Main 2022 and appear for JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2022 admission cut-off is the minimum score that decides the opening and closing ranks for each institute.

JEE Main 2022 cut-off: As per the past trends, the JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff is expected to rise. Last year in 2021 the JEE Main cut off were as follows

JEE Main 2021 cut off
Category Min cutoff score Max cutoff score
General 87.8992241 100
Gen-PH 0.0096 87.8273359
EWS 66.2214845 87.8950071
OBC-NCL 68.0234447 87.8950071
SC 46.8825338 87.8950071
ST 34.67 87.84

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Mains 2022 session 1 scorecard

Visit the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.
On the home page, click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'
On the new page, key in your login details.

Direct link to download JEE Mains Result 2022

Submit, your JEE Main result session 1 will display.
Download JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session.

JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates: Cut-off, Toppers' list 

Candidates from general category candidates are required to gain a minimum aggregate of 75% to qualify the JEE Main 2022 Session -1 while the minimum qualifying percentage for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories is 65%.

Live TV

JEE Main Result 2022jee main resultJEE Mainjee mainsjee mains 2022jee mains resultNTAjeemain.nta.nic.in 2022jee main 2022 resultjeemain. nta. nic. inJEEjee main result 2022 session 1jee result 2022JEE Mains Result 2022JEE Main 2022viteee result 2022jee main.nta.nic.innta jee mainsjeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022NTA JEE MainJEE Resultjee main 2022 result date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?