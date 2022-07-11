JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 today, July 11. Students who appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 exam can now check their jee main result 2022 session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The testing agency will soon declare the cut-off marks, percentile and the Toppers' list for the JEE Main 2022. Students must notice that there are 2 types of cutoffs viz, qualifying cut-off and admission cutoff. Candidates who got ranked in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advance 2022.

JEE Main 2022 qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks required to qualify JEE Main 2022 and appear for JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2022 admission cut-off is the minimum score that decides the opening and closing ranks for each institute.

JEE Main 2022 cut-off: As per the past trends, the JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff is expected to rise. Last year in 2021 the JEE Main cut off were as follows

JEE Main 2021 cut off Category Min cutoff score Max cutoff score General 87.8992241 100 Gen-PH 0.0096 87.8273359 EWS 66.2214845 87.8950071 OBC-NCL 68.0234447 87.8950071 SC 46.8825338 87.8950071 ST 34.67 87.84

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Mains 2022 session 1 scorecard

Visit the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'

On the new page, key in your login details.

Submit, your JEE Main result session 1 will display.

Download JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session.

Candidates from general category candidates are required to gain a minimum aggregate of 75% to qualify the JEE Main 2022 Session -1 while the minimum qualifying percentage for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories is 65%.

