JEE Main Result 2022 DECLARED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cut-off, toppers' list here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022, scroll down for direct link, cut-off and more.
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 today, July 11. Students who appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 exam can now check their jee main result 2022 session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The testing agency will soon declare the cut-off marks, percentile and the Toppers' list for the JEE Main 2022. Students must notice that there are 2 types of cutoffs viz, qualifying cut-off and admission cutoff. Candidates who got ranked in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advance 2022.
JEE Main 2022 qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks required to qualify JEE Main 2022 and appear for JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Main 2022 admission cut-off is the minimum score that decides the opening and closing ranks for each institute.
JEE Main 2022 cut-off: As per the past trends, the JEE Main 2022 qualifying cutoff is expected to rise. Last year in 2021 the JEE Main cut off were as follows
|Category
|Min cutoff score
|Max cutoff score
|General
|87.8992241
|100
|Gen-PH
|0.0096
|87.8273359
|EWS
|66.2214845
|87.8950071
|OBC-NCL
|68.0234447
|87.8950071
|SC
|46.8825338
|87.8950071
|ST
|34.67
|87.84
JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Mains 2022 session 1 scorecard
Visit the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.
On the home page, click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'
On the new page, key in your login details.
Direct link to download JEE Mains Result 2022
Submit, your JEE Main result session 1 will display.
Download JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session.
JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates: Cut-off, Toppers' list
Candidates from general category candidates are required to gain a minimum aggregate of 75% to qualify the JEE Main 2022 Session -1 while the minimum qualifying percentage for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories is 65%.
