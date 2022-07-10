JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 Session-1 today, July 10. On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Talking an English Daily, a senior official told The Indian Express that JEE Main 2022 results for session 1 will be announced soon by July 10. “We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” the official said.

Meanwhile, NTA concluded the application process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination on Saturday (July 9). The testing agency reopened the application window for Session 2 on July 6 and the exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1

Live TV