JEE Main Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE: NTA to declare Session 1 result TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check latest updates

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE updates: JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:57 AM IST

JEE Main Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE: NTA to declare Session 1 result TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check latest updates
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 Session-1 today, July 10. On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Talking an English Daily, a senior official told The Indian Express that JEE Main 2022 results for session 1 will be announced soon by July 10. “We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” the official said. 

Meanwhile, NTA concluded the application process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination on Saturday (July 9). The testing agency reopened the application window for Session 2 on July 6 and the exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

10 July 2022
06:57 AM

JEE Main Result 2022: Minimum Marks to qualify

To pass the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, general category candidates must obtain a minimum aggregate of 75%. The SC/ST/PWD categories must achieve an aggregate score of at least 65%.

06:56 AM

JEE Main 2022

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session -2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

06:52 AM

JEE Main Result 2022:

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Final Answer Key, get direct link to download here

06:51 AM

JEE Main Result 2022

NTA is likely to announce JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 today, however official confirmation for the same is awaited.

