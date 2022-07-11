JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA declared the JEE Main Result 2022 today, July 11 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check their JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2022 Session-1 result through the official website of NTA by entering their application number and date of birth or by candidate log in. The NTA has already concluded the JEE Main 2022 registration for Session 2 and the exams for the same are scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Mains 2022 session 1 scorecard

Visit the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'

On the new page, key in your login details.

Submit, your JEE Main result session 1 will display.

Download JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session.

Candidates from general category candidates are required to gain a minimum aggregate of 75% to qualify the JEE Main 2022 Session -1 while the minimum qualifying percentage for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories is 65%.

