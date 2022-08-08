JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA announced the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in today, on August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Main Session 2 Results on the official website or the direct link provided below.

Websites to check JEE Main Result

jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022 ntaresults.nic.in 2022 www.nta.ac.in 2022

Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022

Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.