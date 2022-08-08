JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 DECLARED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here
JEE Mains Result 2022 declared on the official website jee.nta.nic.in today, scroll down for direct link to check your JEE Main Session 2 result.
Trending Photos
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA announced the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in today, on August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Main Session 2 Results on the official website or the direct link provided below.
Websites to check JEE Main Result
- jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022
- ntaresults.nic.in 2022
- www.nta.ac.in 2022
Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022
Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below
Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”
JEE Main Result 2022- Direct Link
In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth
Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates
Live Tv
More Stories