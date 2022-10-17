JEE, NEET and UGC NET exam will be conducted in INDIAN languages says Home Minister Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said JEE, NEET, and UGC examinations will now be conducted in Indian languages. Engineering is also being taught in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali, said Shah. During the unveiling ceremony of three Hindi books of anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry for MBBS's first year at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, he called it "the moment of restructuring of the education sector in the country". The Union Home Minister Amit Shah released Hindi textbooks for three subjects for MBBS students, part of an ambitious initiative by the state government to impart medical education in Hindi.

He further added, "The Madhya Pradesh government has given an opportunity to 75 percent of Hindi-speaking children taking admission in medical education in their mother tongue by doing-the medical course in Hindi as per NEP-2020. I thank all the medical college teachers whose tireless efforts made this work possible."

