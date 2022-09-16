NewsIndia
JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations for Round 3 begin TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Counselling registrations will be beginning from today, September 16, 2022 onwards. The registration would be made active on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will be commencing with the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 3 today, September 16, 2022. Registration and choice submission for UP Polytechnic Counselling will begin on jeecup.admissions.nic.in today. The third round of JEECUP Counseling registrations will open today and end on September 18, 2022.

After the third round, JEECUP 2022 Counseling is anticipated to be finished. However, the council has also given students an opportunity to withdraw their seats when the third seat allocation is announced. Candidates may resign from their accepted seats up to September 23, 2022. Round 4 of JEECUP counselling would then start.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Round 3 Schedule

Round 3 registrations begin September 16, 2022
Last date for registration, choice locking September 18, 2022
Round 3 Seat Alottment Result September 19, 2022
Online freeze and document verification begins September 20, 2022
Last date for freeze and document verification

September 22, 2022 till 5 PM (for distrcit help centres)
September 23, 2022 (for online)

Session begins September 24, 2022

Five additional rounds of JEECUP Counseling 2022 will be held for all non-admitted applicants who took the UP Polytechnic exam: Rounds 4, 5, 6, and 7. The fourth round will start on September 24, 2022. 

 

