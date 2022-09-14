NewsIndia
JEECUP COUNSELLING 2022

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to check

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment will be released today, September 14, 2022. Once the Round 2 seat allotment is released for UP Polytechnic, it would be made available online on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JEECUP 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will be releasing the UP Polytechnic 2022 Counselling seat allotment today for Round 2. Candidates will be able to check the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in once it is made public. The second round of JEECUP counselling, which started on September 11, 2022, ended yesterday, September 13.

Today, candidates will receive the second round's results. Candidates must submit their confirmation for the same once the seat allocation is made public. According to the official schedule, ticket confirmation will start on September 15, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 17, 2022, at 5 PM.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Event Date
Round 2 Seat Allotment September 14, 2022
Online freeze option, document verification September 15, 2022
Last date for online freeze, document verification September 17, 2022 till 5 PM
Round 3 registrations begin September 16, 2022

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check

  • Visit the JEECUP 2022 official website.
  • Click on the “seat allotment result of round 2 for JEECUP 2022 counselling”
  • Login using the application number and password.
  • Afterwards, review the allotment result and download the allotment letter for counselling or admission.

The third round of JEECUP Counseling 2022 will start on September 16, 2022. Candidates need not worry if they are not given a seat in Round 2 because they will be able to apply for the following round. Before applying for the counselling process, candidates must make sure they are qualified.

