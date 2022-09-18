NewsIndia
JEECUP COUNSELLING 2022

JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 3: Last day to apply on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The third round of seat allotment will be held on September 19 while the document verification will begin on September 20.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JEECUP Counseling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh will conclude the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 3 today, September 18. Candidates who have not applied for JEECUP Counseling Round 3 yet can do so by visiting the official website-  jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Here's how to register and fill choices for JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 3

  • Visit the official website - jeecupadmissions.nic.in
  • Click on the link given below which reads ‘Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counseling 2022
  • Login first and fill the application form
  • Submit JEECUP Counselling 2022 application form and download 

JEECUP Counselling 2022- Direct Link To Apply

Those candidates who did not qualify in the JEECUP Counseling Round 2 can register and complete the choice filling till September 18, 2022. The third round of seat allotment will be held on September 19 and the Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be conducted from September 20 to September 22, 2022. Classes for Session 2022-23 will be commenced on September 24, 2022.

Jeecup Counselling 2022jeecup counselling round 3jeecup round 3 counsellinground 3 counselling 2022jeecup sarkari resultsarkari result

