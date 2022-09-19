JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JEECUP Counselling Result 2022 Round 3: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Counselling Results 2022 for the 3rd round of Seat Allotment today, September 19. The candidates who registered the round JEECUP Seat Allotment Round 3 check the result on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Here's how to check JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment result 2022

Candidates can check their JEECUP Counselling Result 2022 for Round 3 of Seat Allotment following thesimple steps given below

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Seat Allotment Result of Round 3 for JEECUP 2022" link

Entre the login credentials like application number and password

Submit and the seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and keep the copy for future references

The Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be conducted from September 20 to September 22, 2022. Classes for Session 2022-23 will be commenced on September 24, 2022.