NewsIndia
JEECUP COUNSELLING 2022

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates can check their JEECUP Counselling Result 2022 for Round 3 of Seat Allotment on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JEECUP Counselling Result 2022 Round 3: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Counselling Results 2022 for the 3rd round of Seat Allotment today, September 19. The candidates who registered the round JEECUP Seat Allotment Round 3 check the result on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Here's how to check JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment result 2022

Candidates can check their JEECUP Counselling Result 2022 for Round 3 of Seat Allotment following thesimple steps given below 

  • Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Seat Allotment Result of Round 3 for JEECUP 2022" link 
  • Entre the login credentials like application number and password
  • Submit and the seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep the copy for future references

JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment

The Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be conducted from September 20 to September 22, 2022. Classes for Session 2022-23 will be commenced on September 24, 2022.

Live Tv

Jeecup Counselling 2022jeecup counselling round 3JEECUP round 3 seat allotmentround 3 seat allotment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus