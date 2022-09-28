JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 document verification starts TODAY- Check list of document required

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh is conducting the JEECUP Counseling 2022 for candidates who cleared the UPJEE, Polytechnic. The Round 4 Seat Allotment Result was published on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, on September 27, 2022. The candidates must have their paperwork validated at the corresponding colleges they have been assigned.

Candidates are advised that in order to confirm their seats, they must bring a number of documents with them to the universities. Candidates also have to deposit a response fee through their login after their documents have been verified.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Schedule

Events Date 4th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres September 28 to 30 4th Round Fee Deposition September 28 to 30, 5 pm 5th Round New Registration 28-Sep-22 5th Round Choice filling and Locking by September 28 to 30 5th Round Seat Allotment 1-Oct

JEECUP Counselling 2022: List of documents required

Candidates have to carry a valid proof id – Aadhar Card

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card

JEECUP 2022 Rank Card

JEECUP Counseling Allotment Letter

Character certificate

Migration certificate and reservation certificate if applicable

Two photographs

Domicile certificate

Photocopies of the documents mentioned above

The application period for Round 5 is now open to candidates who did not advance from Round 4. As of now, the link for online registration of qualified/ineligible candidates, candidates from other states, and candidates who were not admitted until the third round has not yet been activated.