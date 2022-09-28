JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat allotment result RELEASED at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct link here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination for Council, Polytechnic or JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 4 seat allotment results have been released. The official website will have the counselling results available for candidates who enrolled for Round 4 of the seat allocation for various UP Polytechnics. The admissions procedure to various UP Polytechnic colleges is now being counselled. Candidates can register for Round 5 if they do not receive an allocation in Round 4. The option to seek an increase in the allocation is available to those who have been given seats.

JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the home page, scroll down to the Candidate Activity board section

Under the options, click on Seat Allotment Result of Round 4 of JEECUP Counseling 2022

A new window would open

Enter your registration number and password and submit it to check the allotment

Candidates who are satisfied with their allocation can download the letter of allotment and finish the admission requirements. Candidates must pay the required money and submit their original documentation to the relevant institutes for verification before receiving a seat assignment. Candidates would not be given a seat if they accepted but did not pay the price.