JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment result releasing TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check details here
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Candidates who have applied for UP Polytechnic counselling will be able to view their result for the same today, September 27, 2022 on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Round 5 begins from tomorrow, September 28, 2022 onwards.
JEECUP Counselling 2022: JEECUP Counselling is underway for all qualified, non-qualified candidates and candidates outside of Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be announced today, September 27, 2022, for applicants who participated in Round 4 of counselling. When the results are announced, they are posted on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Round 4 JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations ended yesterday, September 26, 2022. The outcome of the same will be announced today. Candidates need not worry if they are not given a seat in the UP Polytechnic Counseling procedure because they can still apply in the subsequent round.
JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Round 5 dates
|Round 5 registrations begin for qualified, non-qualified, other state candidates and those not selected
|September 28, 2022
|Last date to register
|September 30, 2022
|Choice filling and locking
|September 28 to 30, 2022
|Seat allotment result
|October 1, 2022
|Document Verification
|October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 PM
|Fee deposition
|October 1 to 3, 2022
|Seat withdrawal
|September 28 to October 3, 2022
Starting tomorrow, September 28, 2022, candidates who want to resign their positions may do so as well. In the following rounds of counselling, these seats would then be redistributed to further eligible candidates.
