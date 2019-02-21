JeM planning more Pulwama-like attacks, warn intelligence agencies

JAMMU: Indian Intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is planning to carry out more Pulwama-like attacks in the near future.

Intelligence agencies have alerted the security forces about fresh intercepts on JeM planning more attacks in the days to come.

According to the specific inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies, Pakistan-backed terror outfits like JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen are planning to carry out an IED attack targeting security forces and military vehicles plying on the Chowkibal and Tangdhar routes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence sources claimed that a green coloured Scorpio vehicle is being prepared to carry out a ''fidayeen'' attack very soon.

The sources further claimed that JeM was planning to release more videos of Pulwama attack in order to motivate its newly recruited cadres.

About 50 to 60 local Kashmiri youths have been recruited by the JeM in last few months, the intelligence sources said.

Fresh intelligence inputs received on Hizb-ul-Mujahideen suggested a surge in infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) by its terrorists.

Local support to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists has also risen in the recent past, the sources warned.

Intelligence sources claimed that at least 5 to 6 trained 'fidayeen' are ready to infiltrate into the Indian side. They are presently stationed at terror launch pads along the LoC near Gurez sector and waiting for an opportune time.

Top intelligence sources had told Zee Media on Wednesday that women and children were recruited to transfer explosives used in the Pulwama terror attack from one point to another.

The explosives were carried from across the border over a period of few months and the actuating mechanism to trigger the explosives were created locally.

Both the components were fitted in the bomb justs days before the attack.

On February 14, over 2,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district.

The attack resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel and injured many others.

Terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack and local Kashmiri youth Adil Ahmad Dar was identified as the suicide bomber.

Based on their investigation, the agencies claimed that military A5 grade category RDX used in the attack, which was transported across the border in small quantities over a period of few months primarily by women and kids. These were accumulated in Pulwama for the February 14 attack.

RDX is a highly unstable compound and is often mixed with wax or soap to make it stable for easy handling, said sources in the Army.

Military grade RDX is, however, mixed with high quality stearic or octadecanoic Acid. An A5 grade RDX denotes 98.5 to 99.5 percent purity and is reportedly very expensive.

The entire planning and execution of the Pulwama attack and suicide bomber Dar's training was supervised and monitored by Ibrahim Azhar, brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar and father of Mohammad Usman, who was killed in an encounter with the security forces on October 30 last year.