Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed, J&K cop martyred in Kulgam encounter, operation on

Kulgam: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed and one Jammu and Kashmir Police (SOG) personnel was martyred in an encounter that raged between security forces and terrorists in Pariwan village of Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Wednesday (January 12).

The slain JKP personnel has been identified as Rohit Kumar. Three army soldiers and two civilians were also injured in the firing.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib killed attained martyrdom; 1 JeM terrorist killed. 3 Army soldiers injured. 2 civilians also received minor injuries. Operation continues: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

A police officer monitoring the operation said after having specific input of the presence of terrorists in the village, a joint team of the Police army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.

As the joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces which was retaliated and a gunfight started.

The police officer confirming the exchange of fire said that we have input that two-three terrorists are trapped inside the cordon, but the actual number can be declared only once the operation concludes.

The area of operation is cordoned from all sides lights are also installed, all exit and entry points are sealed so that terrorists can’t get a chance to flee taking advantage of darkness.

This is the 8th encounter of January month. Earlier in 7 encounters security forces have managed to kill 13 terrorists among them 6 were Pakistani nationals and have recovered huge arms and ammunition including 2 M4 American-made rifle and 2 AK 56 and 3AK 47 rifles.

Live TV