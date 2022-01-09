Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, two terrorists trapped

Srinagar: An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Husainpora village of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

A police officer confirming the exchange of fire said, “Encounter has started at Hasanpora village area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job." He added that two terrorists are believed to be trapped.

He added a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Husainpora after having specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, as the searching team cordoned the suspected spot exchange of fire which resulted in an encounter".

This is the seventh encounter of January month. Earlier in 6 encounters security forces have managed to kill 11 terrorists among them 6 were Pakistani nationals and have recovered huge arms and ammunition including two M4 American-made rifles and 2 AK 56 and 2 AK 47 rifles.

