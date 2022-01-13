हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kulgam encounter

JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir's Kulgam encounter identified as Pak national

"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," the IGP said. 

JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam encounter identified as Pak national
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, who was gunned down in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018, an official said on Thursday (January 13, 2022) morning. 

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that an AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist. 

"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," the IGP told ANI. 

Earlier, on Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Kulgam district.

On Wednesday night, Vijay Kumar had informed that one police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib was martyred during the operation, while three army soldiers sustained injuries. Two of the civilians also received minor injuries during the operation.

