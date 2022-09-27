JeM terrosist killed in Kulgam encounter; second terrorist gunned down in last 24 hours by security forces

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joing operation with Indian Army and CRPF have killed one terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad in an encounter in Awhatto village of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. The operation is still going on. An encounter broke out between security forces and two Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists in Awhatto village of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. A police officer said "On a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, Indian Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Awhatto village.

"As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, and an encounter broke out," Officer added.

Kashmir zone police also tweeted about the encounter, "01 #terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow".

"#Encounter has started at Ahwatoo area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Earlier on Monday, Abu-Huraira, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad was killed in Batpora village of Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Meanwhile, one army soldier and two civilians were also injured in the encounter.

Security forces have killed 154 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year, including 41 from Pakistan. 20 security personnel and 21 civilians, too have lost their lives.