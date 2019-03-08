Jet Airways operates all-women crew flights on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, Jet Airways- India's premier full-service international airline - is planning to operate four domestic flights with all-women Cockpit and Cabin Crew members.

These planned domestic flights 9W 346, 9W 355 (Mumbai-Delhi); 9W 358 (Delhi–Mumbai) and 9W 481 (Mumbai–Bengaluru), will be further managed exclusively by all-women teams from a cross-section of the business, including Engineering, Ground Handling, Ground Services, Security and Cabin Appearance Supervisors.

Women aircraft Engineers, Technicians and Flight Dispatchers will attend to the technical services; while the non-technical work on the ground will be handled by women Duty Managers, Counter Staff and Security Officers highlighting the professionalism and capabilities of the airline’s women employees.

The airline will surprise select women guests onboard these flights by presenting them with gift hampers, where each goody bag will contain gifts from top-notch participating brands such as Colorbar Cosmetics, Jean-Claude Biguine, Paris Salon & Spa and Lemon Tree Hotels. Jet Airways’ International Women’s Day will be replete with Lucky Draws for its women guests on these select flights.

In-Flight Fundraiser

As part of its special in-flight fundraising drive, Jet Airways is supporting the work of two leading NGOs working on women’s issues. The airline will contribute the benefits of these in-flight collection proceeds to Mijwan Welfare Society which aims to empower the underprivileged with a focus on the girl child through education, technical skills and employment generation, as well as, Save the Children India’s - Women's Institute for Social Education, which provides vocational training programmes for adolescent girls from marginalised sections of society across Mumbai. The airline will run this special fund-raising drive for two weeks from 04th – 17th March 2019, on all its domestic flights.

Rahul Taneja, Chief People Officer, Jet Airways, said, “At Jet Airways, our women employees are engaged in critical roles, rising to challenges, breaking gender stereotypes and being an integral part of the organisation. International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to appreciate and thank our women colleagues throughout our (Jet Airways’) family for their industriousness, dedication, and professionalism.”

Taneja added, “We have been steadily strengthening our workforce diversity over the years and we are very proud that women today account for 34 percent of our employees.”

On the occasion of IWD, JetBoutique, the airline’s in-flight duty free service that offers a wide range of select, global luxury brands including the latest in fragrance and cosmetics, watches, gadgets, trendy jewellery, travel essentials, liquor and more, will be offering guests 15% off on all Beauty – Fragrances, Cosmetics and Skin Care products. The offer is valid between 5th-11th March, 2019 for onboard purchase on international flights only. In a special tie-up, holders of Citibank cards will be able to enjoy an additional 10% cashback on availing the offer.

Commemorating the growing presence of women among its employees, the airline’s Social Media team has been successfully running a celebratory campaign titled #WomenOf9W on their LinkedIn. This is an innovative use of a global platform with the objective of showcasing and appreciating the achievements of the airline’s women employees. Profiled individuals share their personal and professional stories, mantras they live by and a few words of advice for the aspiring youth, especially women.