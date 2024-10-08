Advertisement
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2024

Jhajjar Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Jhajjar Election Results 2024: Stay updated with all the latest information regarding the Jhajjar Assembly elections

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 07:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jhajjar Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Stay updated with all the latest information regarding the Jhajjar Assembly elections, including important dates, timings, schedules, candidate lists, participating political parties, and previous election results. Get details on winning and losing candidates, as well as other election-related updates.

Jhajjar Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Details: The Assembly elections are set to take place in October this year, with voting scheduled for October 5. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the results of the Jhajjar Assembly election will be announced today.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

