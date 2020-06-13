Jhansi park's 'ghost exercise' video goes viral, cops say miscreants will be in a 'haunted' lockup soon

Jhansi: A shocking video of an open gym, which has gone viral on the internet, has left viewers baffled, amused and confused. The hair-raising clip, purportedly shot at an open gym in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, shows two sets of outdoor gym equipment at the park swinging on its own without any human force. The machine goes around to move for almost 20 seconds in a spooky manner as a few cops standing around can be seen recording the eerie clip.

The unnatural movement of the shoulder press machine has scared netizens and is widely being shared on Facebook and WhatsApp, with some claiming it to have been shot at Delhi's Rohini park. Wheresoever, the fact that the gym equipment had been moving on its own, have left many frightened. A scared Twitter took to the comments section of the video asking if it was Mr India or John Cena who was working out on the machine at night.

Take a look at the video below that has garnered some epic reactions from Twitteratis:

Fitness freak ghost @jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts!Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia. Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost pic.twitter.com/JUaYt4IJMS — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Jhansi Police on Saturday (June 13) quashed rumours of the paranormal activity, claiming that the video was shot at Kanshiram Park in Nandanpura, and instead was a mischievous prank by someone.

The police officers, who went to the park to investigate the matter, said that due to the presence of an excessive amount of grease, the equipment once moved, keeps moving for a few seconds. The police said that some mischievous person made a video of the moving swing and shared on social media, thus creating panic among people. "Miscreants will be hosted in a 'haunted' lockup soon," the Jhansi Police said in a concluding statement.